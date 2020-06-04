Former New York Police Lieutenant on Attacked Officers: New York is in a "state of chaos" due to "poor leadership"

Retired New York Police Lt. Darrin Porcher reacted to the violence against police officers in NYsaying "Fox and friends"On Thursday the city is in a" state of chaos "due to Mayor Bill de Blasio "Inability to foster a sense of leadership".

Porcher made the comments the morning after a New York police officer was randomly attacked and stabbed in the neck while on patrol in Brooklyn, resulting in a fight that caused two additional officers to suffer gunshot wounds.

Police said the officers involved had been assigned to a anti-looting post to prevent people from entering stores. They were transferred to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

"It appears to be a completely cowardly, despicable and unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer, and thank goodness we are not planning a funeral right now," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

New York City has been trying to manage widespread discontent after George Floyd's death by police on May 25. The shooting occurred almost four hours after the incident. city ​​8 p.m. curfew.

Wednesday's incident comes after a shocking video posted on social media the day before that showed that a New York City police officer was hit by a vehicle in what appeared to be a deliberate hit-and-run. Shea said the officer was still in intensive care, "but slowly recovering."

"This is the result of poor leadership," Porcher said, adding that it is very dangerous to be a police officer in New York City right now.

"The tone has not been set correctly. … We closed the door after the horses escaped," he continued, adding that as a result there has been riots in New York City in the last days

He then noted that "the City Council dictates police policy and does not come from One Police Plaza [the headquarters of the New York City Police Department]."

"We really need to reduce the behavior of the rioters and this is a testament to the [de Blasio] man's inability to drive a sense of leadership," Porcher said.

"This is just a bad precedent to move on," he continued. "We had a mayor who had a daughter who was arrested recently as a protester, so it clearly lets you know the precedent he's setting. "

Monday, de Blasio insisted that her 25-year-old daughter was "protesting peacefully" and "was not doing anything that could provoke a negative response" when she was arrested Saturday night during protests against Floyd's death.

David Aaro, Greg Norman and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.