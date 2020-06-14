Former New York Police Officer Bernie Kerik Talks About Atlanta Shootout: Tell "Bullies" Not "Attack Our Police"

Local officials' handling of recent Atlanta police cases has made no sense, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik said Saturday night.

"I heard that the attorney said that using the Taser pistol against the officer is not a deadly force; however, the city of Atlanta, the Mayor of Atlanta, had six police officers fired last week, a week and a half ago for using a pistol Taser. " in a couple in a car, and the district attorney accused them of using deadly physical force, "Bernie Kerik said during an appearance on Fox News'" Justice with Judge Jeanine. "

"Five of those police officers, of the six, were black," added Kerik. "It was not a black and white problem. They were fired and said they use deadly force. So that conflicts with what these guys already said."

Kerik spoke after the Atlanta police chief resigned Saturday over the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a black man who fought with police during a sobriety test.

Authorities contend that Rashard Brooks, 27, grabbed an officer's stun gun and ran with it, then the police fatally shot him after targeting them. During a press conference, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe the use of deadly force was justified and requested that the officer involved be fired.

On Saturday night, Atlanta police confirmed that Officer Garrett Rolfe had been fired and that Officer Devin Bronsan had been reassigned in connection with Brooks' death.

Kerik said he disagreed with Bottoms 'assessment of whether Brooks' use of a stun gun justified the use of lethal force by responding police officers.

The incident occurred when Atlanta and other cities were already recovering from George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and the massive protests that followed. Just two days earlier, two other Atlanta police officers were fired in connection with an incident in which two college students were pulled out of a car during protests against police brutality.

Kerik criticized Bottoms and other "radical leftist mayors" who have been calling for police reform, saying that could start by warning "thugs" not to attack police officers.

"I think it is necessary to talk about some of the reforms. And I think that the mayors, these radical left-wing mayors and governors, you know, could start with reforms," ​​he said. "For example, tell thugs in your community not to attack our police, don't assault our police, don't resist arrest, don't obstruct or interfere with that arrest, don't run away from the police.

"Don't run over the cops with your car. Don't take your Taser weapons, don't take your weapons, don't take your weapons," he continued. "Because if you do, we will use force and we will not lose if we use force."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.