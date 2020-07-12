Former New York priest accused of embezzlement of $ 1 million for drugs, & # 39; sex master & # 39; found dead at home: reports

A former New York City priest accused by parishioners of embezzlement of $ 1 million to buy a home and pay for a "sex teacher" was found dead inside his New Jersey home last week, according to reports.

Peter Miqueli, 57, was found dead by police inside his single-story home on Cornell Drive in Brick Township on Thursday, NJ.com reported, citing police and his brother Joseph.

"I don't know anything else. The police were supposed to call me back, but they never did," Joseph Miqueli told NJ Advance Media.

"[Peter] Miqueli was found deceased. This is the case of a county medical examiner, so we are not commenting further on it at this time, "a Brick Township police spokesperson told the outlet.

Peter Miqueli resigned as pastor of St. Frances de Chantal Parish in Throggs Neck in 2015, just two days after his Bronx parishioners filed a civil lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court alleging that he had embezzled at least $ 1 million since 2003. .

The lawsuit claimed that Peter Miqueli used the funds to buy his Brick home for $ 264,000 in 2009, pay the monthly rent to house his "gay sex teacher" Keith Crist in an East Harlem apartment, and buy illegal and prescription drugs for both of them.

He also accused the priest of using church funds to pay for weekly $ 1,000 role-play sessions with Crist that involved the representation of "sexual fantasies" and "slavery / discipline / sadism / masochism" activities, NJ.com reported. In the sessions, the sex master also allegedly "would force Father Maqueli to drink Keith Crist's urine," according to the New York Post.

Peter Miqueli never earned a salary of more than $ 31,000 from the church, however, he accumulated close to $ 900,000 in assets, including money invested in stocks and mutual funds, in 2008, according to the lawsuit. In a statement issued five years ago, the Archdiocese of New York denied any knowledge of Miqueli's alleged misconduct and said it would conduct a forensic audit of the parish.

The current status remains unclear from online records.

The Archdiocese said in 2015 that it turned the records over to the Bronx District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors discovered that Peter Miqueli stole $ 22,450 from the church. Those funds were reimbursed by the archdiocese, the Post reported. No criminal charges were filed.