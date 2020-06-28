Former NFL coach Phil Krueger dies at 90; 1st GM of Bucs

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant to the 1967 national champion of Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, died. He was 90 years old.

Krueger died Monday at his home, his family said.

Enabled in all phases of the game, Krueger coached offensive, defensive, and special teams for more than three decades in the NFL and college. He was the head coach in Fresno state and Utah state, with an attendance of 31-22, and an assistant in Illinois.

Krueger moved from the field to the Tampa Bay headquarters and spent 10 years as an executive, known for his ability to negotiate contracts. He was hired as the Buccaneers' first general manager in 1991; Before that, the team's coaches made the players' decisions.

Krueger worked with famous head coach John McKay at USC and Tampa Bay. Krueger's assistant teammate at both venues was future three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs and Krueger were hotel partners when Southern Cal played on the road.

"I have many good memories of being on the same coaching staff with Phil," Gibbs said this week. "It was very bright. A sharp guy with a great sense of humor. He was one of those guys you always enjoyed being around.

Krueger's career path was established from the start when he switched grammar to the grill. He was teaching English at a high school in Arizona when he took over the soccer program, and later landed a job as an assistant coach at Long Beach City College.

Krueger was a defensive assistant at USC from 1966 to 1970. In 1967, the Trojans went 10-1, with seven opponents to seven points or less, and won the national title.

"My favorite coach of all time," former Southern Cal and NFL linebacker Charlie Weaver said Saturday from his home in Fresno, California. "He recruited me to leave college and I couldn't wait to get to USC to play under Coach Krueger."

In 1970 Weaver, Krueger and the Trojans were part of one of the most important college football games in history. A fully integrated USC team went to Birmingham and beat Bear Bryant's white team 42-21 in a match not as close as the final score indicated.

"Coach Krueger had us ready to play, it was a beating," Weaver recalled.

As part of the flaunted "Wild Bunch" defensive front at USC, Weaver said he kept in close contact with Krueger after his college days.

"We talk at least once a year," he said. "What a great man."

Krueger joined McKay in 1976 in the Buccaneers expansion as an offensive field assistant, and they endured a 0-14 season. Krueger was a linebacker coach the following year when the Bucs started 0-12 before ending with two wins, including a win over St. Louis in the final game.

Gibbs was on the Cardinals team and was fired after the season. Krueger helped pave Gibbs' move to Tampa Bay.

Krueger worked on special teams when the Bucs made their first playoff appearance, reaching the NFC title in the 1979 season, and became assistant owner Hugh Culverhouse in 1981.

Krueger left the Bucs after a season as GM, but didn't give up on football. After moving to Florida to be near his daughter, Krueger spent three years as a consultant to a professional team in Tokyo, the Kajima Deers.

Born in LaSalle, Illinois, Krueger grew up in St. Louis and played soccer in the southeastern state of Missouri. He was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, served in the Korean War, and earned the Bronze Star.

"Phil Krueger was tough … the reason I couldn't get a date in high school (that's my story)," his daughter Kristi Krueger, a WPLG-TV presenter in Miami, posted on Facebook. "But my friends loved" Big Phil "and he loved them. Dad was a brilliant writer and the reason I love poetry."

Krueger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy, daughter Kristi and their two grandchildren. The family asked that donations be made on behalf of Krueger to the Alzheimer's Association.