Former NFL player Burgess Owens criticizes "thugs" who criticize Drew Brees as "cowards and Marxists"

Former NFL security Burgess Owens said "Tucker Carlson tonight"Thursday that the demanding New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees Apologizing for saying that you would never agree with people who do not respect the American flag are "elitists" who are a disgrace to their home country.

"What you are seeing here is exactly why President Trump will be elected once again; how surprised they were last time," Owens told host Tucker Carlson. "Americans don't like bullies. They don't like people who demand that we don't respect our flag and our country. I think what Drew did was get it right."

TONY DUNGY AT THE DREW BREES NATIONAL ANTHEM COMMENTS: "YOU CAN'T BE AFRAID TO SAY THAT"

Owens, who won Super Bowl XV as a member of the Oakland Raiders and is running for Congress as a Republican in Utah's 4th District, added that people who know Brees know that he is not racist and that the people who are chasing him they are "cowards and Marxists – period".

"I am one of those guys who will never consent and apologize for the pride of my country, and I will say something else," Owens continued. "I will always say 'All lives matter'. I don't care what thugs say … a hose from us telling the truth is going to take our country back."

"One thing is for sure, we must understand that we are under attack and that it is evil to try to destroy our middle class."

Owens said the firestorm created by Brees' comments comes from bigger problems of patriotism and the middle class.

"I lived in the middle class. I grew up with that and I saw how leftists and elitists destroyed my middle class," he said. "It went from 50-60 percent of the middle class [during segregation] to 40 percent, and it was mostly elitists seen on television," he said.

DREW BREES OFFERS SECOND APOLOGY AFTER NATIONAL COMMENTARY COMMENT: "I WILL BE PART OF THE SOLUTION"

"These Marxists … and particularly blacks, are enemies of our race and it is time to confront these guys and say, 'We will not be used by you,'" said Owens.

Before introducing Owens, Carlson played a clip of Brees' new teammate Malcolm Jenkins, beating the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in an emotional video posted on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm disappointed, hurt," said Jenkins. "While the world tells you that you are not, that your life doesn't matter, the last place you want to hear about it are the guys you go to war with and who you consider allies and friends.

Introducing the clip, Carlson said it appears that people like Brees are now "required to deny the nation of their birth, attack their own country, or cannot live here."