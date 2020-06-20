Former NFL player: June 19 "happy day" should be time to show "how America copes with racism"

Former NFL player Jack Brewer told "The Story" on Friday that the June 15 celebration, marking the anniversary of the day in 1865, when the release of slaves in Texas was ordered, "is a joyous day." .

"All my life we ​​celebrate June 15," Brewer, a native of Texas, told host Ed Henry. "Usually when I talk to African Americans across the country, a lot of people don't even understand, or didn't understand before, the meaning of this day."

"You know, my great-grandfather was a sharecropper," added Brewer. "He was the first black man, actually, to come to my city [of] Grapevine, Texas … so this day always reminds me of that, reminds me of my story. So, for a long time I have always waited and dreamed it would actually be a national holiday, so I'm pushing for that. "

Brewer went on to say that Juneteenth is a time for Americans to reflect "not only … on the horrible institution of slavery, but to reflect on how far we have come. I mean, this is truly a day that we should all celebrate .. I am excited to see that the nation is finally moving on this vacation. "

Brewer, who played in four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, added that he imagined the Americans using Juneteenth "as a moment to show the world where the United States is, how The United States faces racism, against slavery, against oppression, and it really shows us where we are going for the future, and that is celebrating the liberties of all Americans, all colors, all shapes, sizes, and colors. "

"This is a time of reconciliation," continued Brewer. "We should not be avoiding the sins of our past, we should be talking about them and really healing ourselves from them … This is not a time to have more division … It is not about identity, it is not about race, it is in reality [about] uniting us all. "