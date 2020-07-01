Former NFL star Burgess Owens wins Utah House of Representatives primaries: report

A former NFL security took a big step Tuesday night into an entirely new career.

Burgess Owens, who played from 1973-1982 for the New York Jets and Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders, won the Utah Republican primaries for a seat in the United States Chamber, according to The Associated Press.

Owens, 68, who played college football at the University of Miami, led the 4th Congressional District race by nearly 20 percent over the next candidate, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.

Earlier in the evening, Owens felt there would be positive results, The Deseret News of Salt Lake City reported.

"We are very, very excited," Owens said when the first numbers came. "This is a district that both sides need: Democrats need it to maintain their chaos, and we need it to maintain our country and our culture."

Owens will face current Democratic Representative Ben McAdams in November, FOX 13 reported.

In another run in the US House of Representatives in Utah, Blake Moore held a slight lead over Bob Stevenson in the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District, while Democratic candidate Darren Parry led Jamie Cheek by 5 percent, FOX 13 reported.