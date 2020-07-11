Former NFL star Randall Cunningham joins the Raiders as team chaplain

Randall Cunningham, a former four-time professional bowler and All-Pro quarterback, went from calling plays on the field to delivering the word of the Lord in the locker room.

Cunningham joined the Las Vegas Raiders as the team's chaplain, he told ESPN on Friday.

SAINTS & # 39; MALCOLM JENKINS CALLS THE SEMITICAL ADS OF DESEAN JACKSON & # 39; A DISTRACTION & # 39;

"I'm elated, dumbfounded," said the former Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings quarterback. “I've already been to some [Zoom] meetings with the team. I plan to spend a lot of time with the boys when it's okay. I have spoken with Marcus Mariota, Nelson Agholor. What an amazing group of people Mark Davis and Jon Gruden have put together. ”

Cunningham meets with Gruden, who was his offensive coordinator when the two were with the Eagles in 1995.

MALIK JACKSON OF THE EAGLES DEFENDS DESEAN JACKSON, & # 39; HONORABLE & # 39; LOUIS FARRAKHAN AFTER AN ANTI-SEMITIC DRAG

After spending 11 years with the Eagles, three with the Vikings and one with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, he established his own church, Remnant Ministries, and became its pastor.

"Gruden asked me to be the team's chaplain," he told ESPN. “I have a responsibility to take care of these guys in this city. And I accept that responsibility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

According to the Remnant Ministry website, Cunningham became a pastor in 2004. Two California pastors urged the former quarterback to convert what was once a Bible study group into a full-fledged church. A new building started in Las Vegas in 2016.