Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot, killed at age 41.

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot dead Saturday outside his home in Tampa, Florida, TMZ Sports reported. He was 41 years old.

Caldwell was about to take his girlfriend out when he returned home to find a jacket. His girlfriend said Caldwell was "ambushed" by a "couple of people" who jumped out of the bushes in an attempted robbery, Caldwell's mother Deborah told the website.

Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest before 911 was called, but died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, TMZ reported.

"He was a good person who was smiling all the time," Deborah told TMZ.

"He tried to help as many as he could. He was the type of man to take his shirt off his back and give it to you. ”

Caldwell, a Florida second-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, played for the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins during a six-year NFL career. He signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2008, but the team released him before the start of the season.

Caldwell ended his career with 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games.