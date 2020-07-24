Former North Carolina professor who resigned after controversial tweets found dead in his home

A North Carolina Wilmington professor who is retiring amid controversy over a series of tweets was found dead at his home Thursday afternoon.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office officers said they are investigating the death of Mike Adams after he was discovered around 2 p.m. during a wellness check. No further details have been provided.

North Carolina Buddhist monk killed while kneeling in prayer for stray bullet

Adams, 55, announced his retirement in late June after a series of Twitter posts sparked outrage from the community.

The university said in a statement that the decision to withdraw came "in light of the public attention generated by the comments it made on its personal social media channels."

The university sent a memo to the campus community Thursday to inform them of Adam's death.

"It is with sadness that we share the news that the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation involving Dr. Mike Adams, professor of criminology. Please keep your friends and loved ones in your thoughts, "the memo, obtained by Fox News, said.

The UNCW professor of criminology, and author of "Feminists Say the Cursed Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts & # 39; Womyn & # 39; On Campus," was due to retire on August 1 after 27 years. at school, Foreign Minister José Sartarelli said in a statement. .

In a May 28 tweet, Adams wrote: "Don't close the universities. Close the non-core majors. Just like Women's Studies."

On May 29, Adams tweeted, "Tonight I ate pizza and drank beer with six men at a six-seat table. I almost felt like a free man who did not live in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go! " He said referring to the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.

The comments came days after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, sparking outrage and national protests. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Adams later defended his tweets, saying they had nothing to do with race and that they were upset by Cooper's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictive blocking measures.

Petitions to fire Adams garnered more than 25,000 signatures. At the time, he filed a complaint with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, saying he received a death threat from someone he offended, according to WECT reports.

The incident was not the first time that Adams gained scrutiny due to his tweets.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2016, he posted on Twitter: “Black Lives Matter supporters are racist, emotionally unstable, or suffering from a severe intellectual hernia. Or all of the above. "In another publication that year he wrote:" When someone kills a police officer, you know that his last words were probably "Allahu Akbar" or "Black Lives Matter."

He also faced backlash for calling a student a "queer Muslim."