Former NY Times reporter accuses Amazon of trying to censor the pamphlet on blocking the coronavirus

Former New York Times reporter and author Alex Berenson joined "Tucker Carlson tonight" Thursday to discuss Amazon's initial refusal to publish its brochure expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of coronavirus lockdowns

"They told me this morning that they weren't going to publish it and then some, you know, some people with loud voices said that was wrong and backed off," Berenson said. "It's a good day."

"Unreported truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1, Which included an introduction and a section on death counts and estimates, was expected to be available on Amazon on Thursday, but Berenson told host Tucker Carlson that he woke up to an email from the online retailer informing them that they would not post it. .

"They just sent an email saying something like … it didn't meet their standards. They encouraged people to use official sources about COVID-19," said Berenson.

Amazon made the brochure available after complaints from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who asked that Amazon be separated. Berenson told Carlson on Thursday night that the web giant never directly apologized to him before publicly apologizing and changing course.

"They said publicly, but not to me, that they made a mistake. People can judge that for themselves," Berenson said. "But I think the mistake they made was bothering someone or trying to censor someone who had a megaphone big enough to scream. And, you know, the brochure is selling incredibly well right now. And I think it's because people really want information that they are not getting. "

"They are all facts. They are all data. There are no conspiracy theories there," Berenson said of the brochure. "And it has information that people need and seems to want that."

Carlson asked Berenson if other authors have faced the same problems with Amazon.

"We don't know why it's not like YouTube where things are posted and then checked out. They can censor on entering," Berenson said. "And I've heard from people who have already sent me an email saying it's happening, but we don't know how many and we don't know what the standards are."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.