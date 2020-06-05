Former NYPD Commissioner Kelly admits New York may need the National Guard & # 39; if this continues for a couple more nights & # 39;

Former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said "Hannity" Thursday that the National Guard may be necessary to help control unrest in the city amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

"The New York police have 38,000 police, and I think enough police to do the job," Kelly said, "but I'm starting to think that if this continues for a couple more nights, we're going to need the National Guard."

"That was not my starting position," added Kelly, "but something has to be done."

Kelly, the longest serving commissioner in New York police history, said New York police officers are exhausted from working long shifts, "being robbed in every way possible, run over [by cars ], hit by bricks, smashed. "

On Wednesday night, a New York Police Officer Randomly Attacked and stabbed in the neck while on patrol in Brooklyn, resulting in a fight that caused two additional officers to suffer gunshot wounds.

Additionally, a shocking video posted on social media early Tuesday showed that a New York police officer was hit by a vehicle in what appeared to be a deliberate hit-and-run. New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer was still in intensive care, "but slowly recovering."

Kelly blamed Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio for the riots, saying he was limiting officers' ability to do their jobs properly.

"The mayor mentioned the other day that he was on the phone with them 50 times [one] night," Kelly said. "That is too much, too much involvement from the City Council. [You] have to let the police professionals do their jobs."

Talia Kaplan of Fox News contributed to this report.