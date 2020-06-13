Former NYT reporter Berenson skeptical of COVID spike: positive test numbers alone & # 39; are not clinically significant & # 39;

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "The Story" on Friday that, although he was unsure whether the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in some parts of the country amounts to the so-called "second wave" of the pandemic, the mainstream media coverage shows that it "just wants to panic."

"We keep talking about cases, cases, cases, cases, cases. In this case, the media is using it to refer to positive results," Berenson told presenter Martha MacCallum. "It is not clinically significant. What is clinically significant is that people end up in the hospital, if people certainly end up in ventilators or ICUs, those are dangerous things."

"What we know about COVID-19 … is that your risk of getting sick really depends on your age," added Berenson. "So if we have a thousand cases in nursing homes, it's very, very different from a thousand cases at a Whirlpool plant where people are much younger, much less at a university.

"We don't know where these reports [of new cases] are coming from," Berenson added. "They're not really being stratified by age, and what we do know is that deaths do occur. Now, all we know is that deaths are a lagging indicator, but deaths have fallen two-thirds to 75 percent in recent years. six weeks ".

On Friday, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon announced that they would stop lifting more restrictions for the time being as new coronavirus cases increase in their states. Other states, such as Texas, Arkansas, and Arizona, have seen their case numbers increase, but so far have moved ahead with the reopening.

Berenson, whose "Undeclared Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1" brochure, has become Amazon's best-selling Kindle store, told MacCallum that we still have no way of knowing whether to stay-at-home orders. imposed by state governors, they worked to stop the spread of the virus.

"Georgia [was] the first state to actually end its blockade. That was in late April," he recalled. "There were all these people on the left saying, 'Georgia is going to be a death factory.' & # 39; Georgia, you know, it's going to be terrible in Georgia & # 39;. Guess what? Hospitalizations in Georgia are the half of what they were six weeks ago. "

"I am not saying there is nothing to worry about. I am not saying there is nothing to see," Berenson continued. "We need to follow the data, as we always have. But the media, the media, just want to panic."

