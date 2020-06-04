Former Obama-era intelligence official secures bail for a New York lawyer suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail in the George Floyd riots

A former high-level intelligence official in the Obama administration posted bail of $ 250,000 for the New York City attorney who allegedly set fire to an unoccupied New York police cruiser early Saturday morning, calling the suspect. her "best friend," Fox News confirmed.

Washington's free lighthouse first reported Salmah Rizvi, who served in the Department of Defense and State Department during the Obama administration, went to beat Urooj Rahman, who was arrested this weekend along with Pryor Cashman's associate Colinford Mattis.

Rizvi, associate at the Ropes & Gray law firm, he told the court: "Urooj Rahman is my best friend and I am an associate at the Ropes & Gray law firm in Washington, D.C. … I make $ 255,000 a year."

The Free Beacon noted that, according to his biography in the islamic scholarship fund, "Rizvi's high-value work would often inform the president's daily reports." Rahman Biography On the Ropes & Gray website, she says she was an analyst "focused primarily on authorized financial operations."

Rahman also received a scholarship supported by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a radical anti-Israel group, and a member of a legal organization that supports the boycott of Israel. In 2009 the FBI severed its once close ties to CAIR amid mounting evidence that the group had links to a support network for Hamas.

Rahman and Mattis are accused of intentionally setting fire to a police cruiser, and each could face up to 20 years in prison. Mattis had been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic and is currently suspended without pay from the Pryor Cashman law firm, they told Fox News. Both have made the deposit.

The evidence in the case seemed strong, the judge acknowledged. Prosecutors presented the court with a Photography popping up to show Mattis driving a van from which Rahman allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the police cruiser. Authorities said they later found additional incendiary devices in the car.

As a result, prosecutors strongly opposed federal district judge Margo Brodie's decision to grant bail and release attorneys from house arrest with GPS monitoring devices. Prosecutors said Mattis, for example, "has not shown himself to be a rational person" and that "bomb-throwers" should not return to the streets amid continued protests.

"The conduct was reckless, it was violent, it was completely illegal," the judge said, before pointing out that the couple had a stable social circle and would limit themselves to their homes.

The news that highly educated lawyers were involved in violent protests has shocked the legal community and New Yorkers in general. The development raised questions about how lawyers with promising futures became interested in seeking violent forms of protest.

Fox News has obtained and reviewed communications from the Yale Law School's internal message board, known as "The Wall," which apparently indicate that disdain for US institutions is not uncommon among elite legal programs. Yale Law School is one of the country's most prestigious professional schools, routinely sending apparently un-American alumni to prominent positions in government and private practice.

For example, Ropes & Gray, the company where Rizvi currently works, also employs Jordan Bryant – an associate who previously stated on "The Wall" that he expects the United States to burn "on the ground".

"F-k the United States," Bryant wrote to a reserved list server available to fellow Yale Law School colleagues in 2014, amid protests surrounding the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

"The stench of the putrefaction of poorly buried bodies murdered in the name of freedom (read white freedom) has not dissipated in 400 years. Why are we staying here, where we are so clearly unwanted? It is time for a mass exodus. I am a citizen of this place name only; my nationality is not American as far as I am concerned. Black people use the US as a passport and nothing else. Undermine this lair of hypocrisy for the privileges it can afford you, and avoid it any other way. I pray for the Michael Brown family, but I don't pray for this country. In fact, I hope we burn it completely. "

A handful of Yale classmates attempted to challenge Bryant's comments about "The Wall," and were immediately dismissed en masse by several other students for committing "micro-assaults" against a "person of color," documents reviewed by Fox showed. News.

Featured with Bryant's comments Wednesday, Ropes & Gray said they do not reflect the company's values.

"Ropes & Gray was built on the basis of human rights, dignity and equality," a spokesman for the firm told Fox News. "We continue to uphold those core values ​​and our commitment to freedom, justice, and equality under the laws of the United States. Acts of racism, violence, and hatred have no place in our society, and we strongly condemn them. Statements are inconsistent with our values ​​as a company. Words that can incite others to violence have no place in our civil discourse. "

The New York University School of Law, where Rizvi and Mattis received their law degrees, released a statement through their dean Trevor Morrison over the weekend condemning systemic violence against black Americans: "Change will not be Easy, but the problems of criminal justice, racial justice, and fair policing are deep social problems that require attention, "Morrison wrote. "As lawyers, teachers, students, and citizens of the world, we all have the opportunity and the obligation to seek solutions … We stand together. And together we can help bring about real and lasting change."

The statement did not mention violence against the police or store owners. When pressed by Fox News, the law school finally updated its statement to add a condemnation of the violence against the police and protesters.

"It is deeply regrettable that, amid the peaceful protests last week, some have resorted to violence, but it would be inappropriate for the Law School to comment on complaints against specific individuals," the law school responded.