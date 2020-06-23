Former officer who kept Eric Garner strangled until he died

The release of the records comes immediately after the New York state legislature repealed a law known as 50-a, which protected police disciplinary records from the public for years.

"I am very happy about the transparency," Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, told CNN on Tuesday. "I think that in the future we should not have to fight and wait five years to obtain the disciplinary records of police officers who recklessly kill."

The cell phone video shows Daniel Pantaleo, a white officer with the New York Police Department, holding a stranglehold when Garner, who is black, is brought to the ground on Staten Island, yelling, "I can't breathe." Police were trying to arrest Garner, 43, because he was allegedly illegally selling loose cigarettes.

Pantaleo was never criminally charged in Garner's death. The officer was fired in August 2019 after an administrative judge overseeing a police department disciplinary trial found him guilty of using a choke in Garner.

During the Pantaleo trial, public disclosure of his disciplinary records was not allowed due to the shield law. The decision made by a New York police judge at his trial was also sealed due to law.

17 complaints were filed

The history of the allegations made against Pantaleo was released Friday by the New York City Civil Complaints Review Board (CCRB), an independent oversight agency that reviews complaints against police officers. Seventeen complaints against Pantaleo were filed with the agency from 2009 to 2014, the year Garner was killed. The result was the opening of eight cases against Pantaleo, including the case of Garner's death. Three of those cases had claims that the CCRB considered "substantiated", including Garner's.

One case that the CCRB confirmed was an incident in 2011 in which Pantaleo allegedly abused his power when he was arresting and searching for vehicles. As a result, Pantaleo received "instructions" as a penalty, according to the disciplinary record.

Another proven case against Pantaleo from 2012 alleged that he abused his power by arresting and searching a person. That case resulted in a departmental disciplinary trial where Pantaleo was found guilty and was penalized for having to miss two days of vacation, according to the disciplinary record.

CNN has contacted Pantaleo's lawyer to comment on the publication of his disciplinary records.

CCRB President Fred Davie in a statement to CNN praised grassroots organizations for fighting to change laws to make records like these accessible to the public.

"For too long, Section 50-A of the New York Civil Rights Act made it virtually impossible for civilians to know anything about New York police misconduct in their communities," said Davie. "The repeal of 50-a is an important step in building public confidence in the disciplinary system, allowing for more comprehensive reporting on police misconduct, and ultimately changing the dynamic between police and civilians for the better "

The disciplinary history disclosed to CNN only shows complaints filed with the CCRB. CNN also requested Pantaleo's full disciplinary record, as well as the NYPD trial judge's full decision in the Pantaleo disciplinary trial, which The New York Times previously obtained. The department has received "a significant number" of requests for disciplinary records, which it now needs to draft as required by the Freedom of Information Act, New York Police Department Detective Denise Moroney said.

"The Department is doing everything possible to do this as quickly as possible," Moroney said in a statement to CNN.

Pantaleo filed a lawsuit against New York City in 2019 for his dismissal. His attorney, Stuart London, told CNN at the time of the presentation that all of Pantaleo's contacts with Garner "were appropriate and taught at the academy."

The city postponed holding a disciplinary trial.

Carr, who participated in the Pantaleo disciplinary trial, has long denounced the lack of transparency as he was unable to see the disciplinary history of any of the police officers involved in the death of his son.

"Right after my son was killed, we didn't hear from the officer," Carr said, referring to Pantaleo.

Carr said that, with the help of groups advocating for police reform, he was able to learn about Pantaleo's unsystematic story, as the people who had allegedly been abused by him turned up.

Because of what he slowly learned about Pantaleo's history, he lobbied for a departmental trial for five years, he said. The city delayed holding a disciplinary trial for Pantaleo while waiting for the Justice Department to make a decision on whether to charge Pantaleo.

Carr was further encouraged to continue pressing for justice for her son after Pantaleo's disciplinary records were leaked to the progressive website Think Progress in 2017.

Garner's last words, "I can't breathe," is a phrase that has become a song protesters use to denounce the deaths of black people at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who was seen with a police officer. Minneapolis police kneeling on his neck. for almost nine minutes before dying in May. The four former officers involved in the Floyd murder face charges.

And over the weekend, another New York City man appears to have been held in a choke by another New York police officer, who was suspended without pay. The interaction was captured on video and occurred less than two weeks after lawmakers put stranglehold bans at the state and municipal levels.

"Even though we change the laws, we have to heal hearts and change our minds for this to work," Carr said. "Any change in the law will not work unless superiors keep officers' feet on fire and really enforce it. these laws. "