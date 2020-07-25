Former Olympic Congressman Jim Ryun upon receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom: "I am very grateful"

Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom was "very special" and an "opportunity to reflect," three-time Olympian and former Congressman Jim Ryun said Saturday.

Ryun, who appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend," recalled a sentence he recited when he was a boy attending high school.

"I would go to bed at night and say, 'My God, my resume is not good. I wish it was something. I feel like you had a plan for my life. And, by the way, if I could appear in sports , I would really appreciate it. & # 39; And, I would say goodbye and go to sleep. And boy did he appear … in many wonderful things. "

"And then yesterday, the Presidential Medal of Freedom – a great honor," said Ryun. "I'm very grateful for that".

President Trump called Ryun, 73, a "legendary runner" and a "true American patriot."

"He is a giant of American athletics and a dedicated public servant, and a man of charity, generosity and faith," Trump said during Friday's ceremony at the White House, where Ryun joined his family. "He is a great man, actually. Jim, thank you very much for your unwavering dedication to our country."

Nicknamed the "mile teacher," Ryun became the first high school athlete to run a mile in less than four minutes and was the last American to hold the world record for running that distance. He then became an Olympic silver medalist before turning to public service as a five-term Republican congressman in Kansas, his home state.

"It was a privilege to be on three different Olympic teams, to wear those colors, to know that you are representing your country and that you want to do it in a way that is honest and you can express your pride," Ryun said.

Ryun's son Ned said that being at the ceremony was an "incredible" experience. He said that his father "honest, decent, kind, grateful and humble" taught him many important lessons.

"Of all the people in the world (who have) walked the halls of Congress … very few of them can say: & # 39; I was absolutely the best number 1 among billions of people. I really was the number 1 for what I did. & # 39; My dad could do that, but he is kind, honest and kind, "said young Ryun.

"Fox & Friends" presenter Pete Hegseth asked Ryun what his message is for Americans right now.

"Dream big," he replied.

"You're going to fail at something. So fail at something you like and remember this: failure is just a temporary detour to success. So don't be afraid to try, and I think that's where our country is. We are going in another step forward, if we choose to do that.

"I choose to do that; I know that millions of other Americans do too. We want to bring America back to greatness," he said.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.