Former personal assistant to assassinated tech CEO found dismembered in custody

A former personal assistant to CEO of technology Fahim Saleh, who was found beheaded and dismembered earlier this week in his New York City apartment, has been taken into police custody in connection with the murder.

Police have detained Tyrese Devon Haspel, 21, for the death of the 33-year-old executive, Fox News confirmed. The detainee had worked as Saleh's personal assistant, officials told The Associated Press.

Saleh was the CEO of a motorcycle startup called Gokada that started operating in Nigeria in 2018. His body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his luxurious seventh-floor apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

A relative called the police after going to see Saleh and making the discovery. Responding officers arrived to find his dressed torso, head and arm bags and an electric saw in the living room, police said.

Investigators had previously recovered a security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator leading directly to his two-bedroom apartment, closely followed by a masked person dressed all in black, a police official told The Associated Press.

The video then shows a fight between the two at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police believe the relative may have interrupted the intruder before that person fled through a rear exit.

The medical examiner ruled that the death was a homicide after an autopsy discovered that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Haspil has yet to be officially charged by police, but his indictment has already been scheduled by videoconference for sometime later today, according to Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the Court Administration Office.

The New York Times reported that Haspil is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes.

