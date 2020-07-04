Former Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett died in a plane crash

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett died Friday morning in a plane crash that killed three other people, according to police.

Brummett, 35, was piloting a small plane from the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, Utah, when officers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office received reports around 8 a.m. that the plane crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon, according to a press release.

Witnesses told police that they saw the small spiral plane out of sight and a few minutes later heard the impact. They called 911 but went to the scene where they verified that the occupants "died on impact."

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene and four dead occupants were also confirmed.

Brummett, his friend Alex Blackhurst, and his aunt and uncle, Elaine and Douglas Blackhurst were identified as the victims.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the accident.

Brummett was drafted by the Phillies in 2007, where he played in the Phillies' system for five years, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He only played in one MLB game in his eight years in the minors.