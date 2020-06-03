Former Police Chief: What's the Plan Now, United States?





Black Americans, mostly young men, but also women, are being killed by American law enforcement officers not for anything they did but for what they are. Murders are not accidents, statistical phenomena, or errors of judgment. They are products of American history. Until there is a reform plan to address these flaws in police surveillance, immediately embodied in the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, I will continue to have nothing to say to young people of color who ask me what to do, how prevent their own deaths at the hands of the police. And I fear that under President Donald Trump, no plan will ever be devised, that we will have nothing left but the darkness we find ourselves in now.

The need for a better America cannot be disputed. Ahmaud Marquez Arbery He went running – unarmed – in Glynn County, Georgia, when two local white men, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, a former local law enforcement officer, were recorded on the cell phone of a third local white resident, William "Roddie" Bryan, knocking him down.

Just a few months later, after a local radio station obtained the video of Bryan's cell phone, posted it on his website, and the video went viral, officials announced that a grand jury would decide whether to press charges. Just two days later, officers from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the McMichaels on charges of serious murder and aggravated assault. Bryan was arrested on May 21, accused of serious murder and false imprisonment. A judge has not asked the men to testify, and their lawyers have told reporters that they committed no crime. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed that the department's Civil Rights Division was evaluating evidence to assess whether federal hate crime charges were appropriate

The timeline for this case, including the lengthy suppression of the charges, spans 74 days. But its true history, the history of violent racism in the United States, is much longer, dating back to the 19th century and the Jim Crow era of the early 20th century, when lynchings and refusal to prosecute them were routine.





Source link