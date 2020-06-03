Former Police Chief: What's the Plan Now, United States?

Black Americans, mostly young men, but also women, are being killed by American law enforcement officers not for anything they did but for what they are. Murders are not accidents, statistical phenomena, or errors of judgment. They are products of American history. Until there is a reform plan to address these flaws in police surveillance, immediately embodied in the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, I will continue to have nothing to say to young people of color who ask me what to do, how prevent their own deaths at the hands of the police. And I fear that under President Donald Trump, no plan will ever be devised, that we will have nothing left but the darkness we find ourselves in now.
The need for a better America cannot be disputed. Ahmaud Marquez Arbery
He went running – unarmed – in Glynn County, Georgia, when two local white men, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, a former local law enforcement officer, were recorded on the cell phone of a third local white resident, William "Roddie" Bryan, knocking him down.
The timeline for this case, including the lengthy suppression of the charges, spans 74 days. But its true history, the history of violent racism in the United States, is much longer, dating back to the 19th century and the Jim Crow era of the early 20th century, when lynchings and refusal to prosecute them were routine.
In March, in Louisville, Kentucky, three Louisville subway police officers shot and killed at their home Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, who was working on the front line of their city's Covid-19 pandemic. . In civilian clothes, they burst deep into the darkness of the night and, says his family, without identifying
. Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on the unknown men. His fire was returned, and Taylor received the worst part, struck eight times.
The order, related to drug charges, was issued in relation to two people who were already in police custody. Taylor's only "offense" was having had a previous relationship with one of them. The FBI has opened an investigation into his death.
It took seconds to put eight rounds on Breonna Taylor. As with the Arbery murder, the story behind this blink of an eye is much longer, recalling the fate of Fred Hampton
, a 21-year-old Chicago activist, Black Panther, and founder of the Rainbow Coalition. He was shot dead on December 4, 1969, in a pre-dawn raid on his Chicago department by tactical agents from the Cook County State Attorney, Chicago police officers, and FBI agents. The forensic jury ruled a justifiable homicide, but the consensus among historians is that Hampton was the target of murder by the FBI, acting as Nightriders for the past few days in this case.
On May 25, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers George Floyd arrested
in connection with a "forgery" incident: passing an allegedly forged $ 20 bill. Chauvin restrained Floyd from kneeling on his neck, ignoring his repeated pleas for his life ("I can't breathe") and the viewers' statements that the officers were killing the man. Chauvin was charged
with murder and third degree involuntary manslaughter
Floyd's suffocation is proving to be a turning point in the long history of American racism. Videos of police violence against blacks have become commonplace. Most record violent and fast-moving incidents. But the record of the last few minutes of Floyd's life shows a man being deliberately and slowly deprived of the breath of life. It is a lynching.
Floyd's death took place in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which our President likes to call the "invisible enemy." In contrast, Floyd's murder was intensely, obscenely visible, and the response to that visibility has also been intensely visible in dozens of American cities.
Meanwhile, under the Trump administration, the Justice Department has essentially abandoned in-depth investigations into unconstitutional police practices, according to
A report from CNN. During President George W. Bush's first term, the Justice Department launched 12 investigations by law enforcement agencies for practices that violate the Constitution. President Barack Obama's Department of Justice opened 15. The Trump Department of Justice, according to legal experts and Justice Department records, has opened just one. While federal authorities are involved in investigating what happened to Arbery and Taylor, there is likely to be no systematic investigation of police practices in any of these locations under the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, there is no shortage of video coverage of the peaceful protests and protests and violent riots and looting that have followed what happened in Minneapolis. What we are lacking is a plan to address the events themselves, just as we are lacking a plan to address the Covid-19 pandemic, which of course impacts people of color more often and consequently than white people . The virulence of the disease is rooted in the same social and economic conditions as the virulence of law enforcement attitudes and policies toward communities and individuals of color. Since we don't have a plan for Covid, we also don't have a plan to address police violence against this same population. And if Trump's Justice Department record is a barometer of what's to come, we may never have a plan under his leadership.
In 2015 President Obama asked me to serve on the President's Task Force on 21st Century Surveillance
, which was a response to a series of serious incidents between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect. Ours was not a "commission" but a "task force" charged with identifying problems and quickly formulating plans to correct them. In 90 days, through hearings with about 140 witnesses, we formulated 59 recommendations with 92 elements of action in the areas of building trust and legitimacy, policies and supervision, technology and social networks, community surveillance and crime reduction, training and education. , and officers' well-being. and security. We create a plan, a political, political, strategic, tactical and moral GPS.
Low ex Attorney General Jeff Sessions
, the work of the working group and its recommendations were essentially discarded. It goes without saying that Attorney General William Barr has not resurrected them. If someone in the federal government stumbled upon what we did, they'd find an advantage in creating what we need now even more desperately than we needed in 2015: a plan, a map, a GPS.
But we are left with none. The consequences of this grave absence should be as obvious to us in 2020 as they were to the writers of the Book of Proverbs millennia ago: "Where there is no vision, people perish …"
The problems we face at the moment are part of our long history. But the total absence of leadership (political, moral, political, strategic) seems genuinely unprecedented to me. What is the plan now, United States?