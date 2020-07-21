Former police officer in Rayshard Brooks murder seeks removal of Fulton County District Attorney: report

ATLANTA – Lawyers for the former Atlanta police officer accused of serious murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks attempted to remove the district attorney who was processing the case on Monday.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has repeatedly made comments to inflame public sentiment against Officer Garrett Rolfe, has issued conflicting statements on whether a stun gun is a deadly weapon and is under investigation himself, they said in a court attorneys Noah Pines and William Thomas Jr. filing.

"Paul Howard has consistently sought to deprive Garrett Rolfe of a fair trial and a fair jury since the day he announced his decision to arrest Garrett Rolfe," the attorneys said.

They are seeking to challenge Howard and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office on the case.

In a statement, Howard said he had received the submission and will respond when assigned to a judge.

Police body cameras showed Rolfe, who is white, and another officer who had a quiet and respectful conversation with Brooks, who was black, for more than 40 minutes after complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in Wendy's lane in June. 12)

But when officers told him he had drunk too much to drive and tried to handcuff him, Brooks resisted. A fight was caught on the dash camera video. Brooks grabbed one of the officers' Tasers and fled, shooting at Rolfe as he escaped. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The murder renewed the protests in Atlanta that followed the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Howard announced charges against Rolfe less than five days after the murder. The attorneys for both officers have said their actions were justified.

In Monday's court filing, Rolfe's attorneys said Rolfe did not exclaim, "I have it," when he shot Brooks as Howard alleged at a press conference announcing the charges. They also accused Howard of falsely saying that the other officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, had agreed to serve as a witness for the prosecution of Rolfe, and questioned the decision to allow the attorneys for the witnesses and the Brooks family to speak at the Press conference. .

Additionally, Howard should be disqualified because he faces an investigation by subpoenas in the Brooks' case and his use of funds, Rolfe's attorneys said. His statements about Tasers would also make him a defense witness, they said.