Former Pope Benedict recovering from a & # 39; painful & # 39; condition but & # 39; not serious & # 39;

"The health condition of Pope Emeritus is not of particular concern, except for the fact that he is 93 years old and is recovering from the acute phase of a painful but not serious condition," the Vatican press office said, citing Benedict's private secretary. , Archbishop Georg Gänswein, in a statement to CNN.

The German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse quoted Benedict's biographer, Munich author Peter Seewald, who said he saw the former pope on Saturday.

Seewald said Benedict was "extremely fragile," adding that his voice was "barely audible." However, he said that Pope Emeritus "seemed optimistic" and said he intended to start writing again when he regained his strength.

Benedict's 96-year-old brother Georg Ratzinger died in July in Regensburg, Germany, where he lived most of his life, according to the Vatican News.