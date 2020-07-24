Adams was found dead and alone at his home during a welfare checkup around 2 p.m., Jerry Brewer, a public information officer for the sheriff's department, told CNN. The investigation into his death is ongoing, Brewer said.

Adams' death comes less than a month after the university announced that he would withdraw after the campus uproar over his tweets.

Adams, a former UNCW professor of criminology and author of "Feminists Say the Cursed Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts 'Womyn' on Campus," retired on August 1, the chancellor said. José V. Sartarelli in a statement published on the website of the university.

"In the past few weeks, many of you have asked about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by the comments he made on his personal social media channels." Sartarelli said. "We can now share the update that after a discussion with Foreign Minister Sartarelli, Dr. Adams decided to withdraw from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020."