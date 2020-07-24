Former professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington found dead

Adams was found dead and alone at his home during a welfare checkup around 2 p.m., Jerry Brewer, a public information officer for the sheriff's department, told CNN. The investigation into his death is ongoing, Brewer said.
Adams' death comes less than a month after the university announced that he would withdraw after the campus uproar over his tweets.
Adams, a former UNCW professor of criminology and author of "Feminists Say the Cursed Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts 'Womyn' on Campus," retired on August 1, the chancellor said. José V. Sartarelli in a statement published on the website of the university.
"In the past few weeks, many of you have asked about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by the comments he made on his personal social media channels." Sartarelli said. "We can now share the update that after a discussion with Foreign Minister Sartarelli, Dr. Adams decided to withdraw from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020."
Adams became a lightning rod for the Wilmington controversy in late May.
"Tonight I ate pizza and drank beer with six men at a six-seat table. I almost felt like a free man who didn't live in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!" He tweeted on May 29.
Roy Cooper is the Democratic Governor of North Carolina.
Adams' tweet was sent a week after the state entered reopening phase two and a few days after protests erupted over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Another Adams tweet on May 28 said: "Don't close the universities. Close the non-essential majors. Just like Women's Studies."
In a statement to CNN on June 6, UNCW called Adams' messages "vile and inexcusable."
"We are hearing the outrage being expressed regarding the vile and inexcusable comments made by a member of the UNCW faculty," the university said in the statement. "However, we are not just listening; we can confirm that we are reviewing our options very carefully and assertively in terms of how to proceed. We cannot comment further at this time, as this is a personal matter."
Adams' tweets became the focal point of two Change.org petitions calling for their removal.