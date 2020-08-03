Former prosecutor accused of misconduct running for Manhattan DA

A former Manhattan senior prosecutor who resigned amid allegations that she was sneaking around with key evidence in a major bribery case, announced Monday that she will join the busy race for the Manhattan district attorney.

Diana Florence, the former chief of the Manhattan Construction Fraud Task Force, resigned on January 21 after it emerged that she allegedly withheld a damning audio recording and other potentially exonerating material.

"I have spent my career fighting for people who never thought they would win and that is why I am running for the Manhattan District Attorney," said Florence, who served as a prosecutor for 25 years before his premature departure. "Public service is about putting people first, not powerful interests."

In a jab to his former boss, Cyrus Vance Jr., he said: “I am running for all New Yorkers who, for the past decade, viewed the prosecutor's office not as a place of opportunity but as an obstacle. "

Florence is the seventh contender to enter the race. The statement announcing his campaign, first reported by The City, touches upon his many successes at the helm of the Construction Fraud Task Force, not to mention the accusation that cost him his job.

His alleged lack of immediate delivery of evidence prompted a judge to launch the bribery case against contractor Kyriacos Pierides, one of several defendants accused of illegally obtaining millions of dollars in municipal contracts.

Judge Michael Obus called Florence's handling of the case "troubling and inadequate" and said dismissing the charges was the "appropriate penalty."

The hoard of evidence that was allegedly released more than 18 months late included a 38-minute audio recording of former city employee Ifeanyi "Manny" Madu telling officials that "he did not violate any law, that he did not take gifts, things from value or bribes from contractors. "

Madu later accepted a plea agreement and agreed to cooperate, admitting that he took cash and tickets for Broadway shows in exchange for providing confidential information to Pierides and other construction executives.

Pierides' attorneys said the recording was evidence of his client's innocence.

Despite troubling allegations against Florence, six unions, including New York State iron workers and Bricklayers Local 1, back their offer, according to the announcement.

"I made a mistake," he told The Post. “When I found out, I took responsibility. Accountability is one of the most important traits. "

The district attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Florence's actions had jeopardized other cases.

Before the scandal, the veteran prosecutor had had significant victories in court.

She won convictions against a site supervisor and a major construction company for the death of Carlos Moncayo, a 22-year-old helmet who was buried alive in 2015 when a trench he was working on collapsed.

Meanwhile, Vance, who has been a prosecutor since 2010, has not yet decided whether to seek a fourth term in next year's elections, campaign spokeswoman Anna Durrett said.

"It has focused on continuing to make the New York City justice system fairer for all New Yorkers, but particularly for those who have historically been affected by our criminal justice system," Durrett said in a statement.