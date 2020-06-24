Former prosecutors say New York police firebomb charges go "overboard"

Dozens of former prosecutors are raising criminal charges against a pair of New York City attorneys accused of setting fire to a police vehicle amid violent protests last month, with some claiming that the prosecution appears to be more based on politics than in public safety.

In a brief written to a federal court Tuesday, 56 former federal prosecutors urged the United States 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to reject government efforts to keep Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman in custody. Both face a series of charges that could lead to at least 45 years in prison.

"The government appears to be trying to do everything possible to punish the people accused in these protests as harshly as possible, and they are going overboard here," said Duncan Levin, a former prosecutor who worked for the Prosecutor's Office. of the United States in Brooklyn. .

"This case should have been charged in state court," he added. "This seems more like scare tactics and charges invented by the federal government."

Lucy Lang, a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan, called the mandatory prison terms "a relic from a bygone era of draconian policies that have harmed families and communities for decades."

Mattis and Rahman, both Brooklyn attorneys, were released on bail earlier this month, but were detained by federal authorities after prosecutors appealed the decision. Rahman, 31, a human rights lawyer, is accused of throwing what authorities describe as a Molotov cocktail in a New York City police vehicle in the vicinity of Brooklyn's 88th constituency, amid clashes between protesters and police on May 30 for the death of George Floyd.

No one was injured in the attack, and the couple were arrested shortly thereafter. Officers found a lighter, a Bud Light beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a gas tank in the back of a minivan driven by Mattis, a 32-year-old corporate lawyer.

Authorities said the couple also planned to distribute Molotov cocktails to other protesters.

"Those who carry out attacks on New York police officers or vehicles are not protesters," United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. "They are criminals and will be treated as such."

Rahman's attorney Paul Schechtman said his client and Mattis were caught up in the passion of the protest. Federal prosecutors, however, are not buying it.

"These were lawyers, in particular, who had every reason to know that what they were doing was wrong," Deputy Prosecutor David Kessler told the court.

Associated Press contributed to this report.