Former Representative Allen West: July 4 has special meaning for me as a black man who overcame discrimination

Having served 22 years in the US Army and having reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, I am always proud to celebrate our nation's Independence Day.

The extraordinary story of how 13 ramshackle colonies took on the most powerful nation in the world as they formed a free and constitutional republic is one of the best stories ever told.

However, it seems that many Americans are ashamed to celebrate our history. In fact, there are some who are actively trying to rewrite it and even delete it.

ALVEDA KING: INDEPENDENCE DAY ASPIRATIONS: THE CHALLENGE TO STRIVE FOR A MORE PERFECT UNION

In recent days, we have seen vandals disfigure monuments and demolish statues, all in the name of so-called "social justice."

While their primary focus has been the Confederate figure memorials, the protesters have gone as far as eliminating Mother Pioneer, a sculpture of a woman sitting with a Bible on her lap, in Portland, Oregon. They requested a statue of the American poet Walt Whitman be taken from the campus of Rutgers University in Camden, NJ

More from Opinion

State and local officials across the country are also spoiling protesters and have removed or plan to remove dozens of statues and memorials. In Boston, the city's art commission voted to tear down a statue of President Abraham Lincoln, the man who signed the Emancipation Proclamation to free African American slaves!

Sadly, we have become a nation of victims rather than citizens.

Believe me, as a black man, I fully understand the impetus to correct past mistakes. I was born in a 1961 "black only" hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and grew up in the city's Old Fourth Ward, the neighborhood that produced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and where the American civil rights movement caught the eye. national.

I am intimately familiar with the black community's fight for equality, not for the outcome, but for the opportunity to pursue the American dream.

Our nation's past is not all rosy, but over the years I have learned that history is not there for us to like or dislike. History is there for us to learn.

Independence Day is an opportunity to carefully reflect on our history and remember what the heart of America is really about.

Believe me, as a black man, I fully understand the impetus to correct past mistakes.

The United States of America is remarkable for many reasons, but the key detail that sets us apart from all other nations is that the cornerstone of our foundation is the ideal that God grant us our rights and not man.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that their Creator is endowed with certain inalienable rights, that among them are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," wrote Thomas Jefferson in the preamble to our Declaration of Independence.

Later, after winning our fought independence, James Madison codified and specified these rights in our Constitution, our rule of law.

The first 10 amendments to our Constitution are described as our Bill of Rights. They focus on the individual and our protections from what our Founding Fathers had experienced: the intrusive, invasive, and burdensome nature of tyrannical government.

Because of this founding ideal of our Creator endowing our rights, I, a black man born and raised in the segregated South, was able to become a lieutenant colonel in the US Army who commanded a battalion in combat. After I retired from military service, I became a member of the United States House of Representatives, the second black Republican congressman in Florida history.

Has the trip of my life been without difficulties? Not.

Have I faced opposition and sometimes discrimination based on the color of my skin? Of course!

However, I have been able to persevere and achieve remarkable success because the ideal that we are equal in God's eyes is embedded in our Constitution. Today, this ideal empowers my two daughters to pursue their own American dreams.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The United States has come a long way since 1776 because the men and women who believe in our founding ideals fought to make it a reality in our nation. This election year, it is up to us to play our part in this story by voting for leaders who will protect our constitutional rights.

Unfortunately, millions of Americans, including up to 25 million Christians, historically do not participate in our national elections. We cannot afford to do that this year.

As someone who is living proof of the American dream, I encourage you not to be left out of this choice. This next choice is not about a person or personality, it is about principles. It's about the rule of law or the mafia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Christians, the consequences are especially dire. Either we maintain our first freedom, the freedom of religion and the free exercise of it, or we are relegated to the catacombs.

Let's continue to make the United States the great nation that our Founding Fathers envisioned, where every citizen has what the Declaration of Independence calls God's endowed rights to "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."