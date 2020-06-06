Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter start again in New Zealand

A former spy and his daughter who were poisoned by Russian military intelligence agents started a new life in New Zealand.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia settled in the country after spending more than a year installed in a British MI6 safe house, according to the London Sunday Times.

The two were found unconscious on a park bench in the British city of Salisbury in March 2018. An investigation revealed that the couple had been poisoned with Novichok, a Chemical nerve agent from the Soviet era, which had been stained by Russian agents on the door handle of his house.

Once a Russian spy, Skripal fell in love with his former colleagues after acting as a double agent on behalf of the British during the 1990s and 2000s.

Both father and daughter survived the attack after a long period in critical condition.

Russia has a long history of attacking enemies of the state beyond its own border. In 2006 Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko was killed in London after being poisoned with polonium.

Although they will likely remain off the radar for the rest of their lives, the Skripals still remain in contact with their former neighbors, Ross Cassidy and his wife Mo, who received a Christmas letter in the mail in December.

"It is good to know that they think of us," Cassidy told the Sunday Times. "But I don't expect us to see them again."