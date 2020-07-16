Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera & # 39; can't imagine & # 39; Raising her 4-year-old son Josey without her: source

Naya Rivera's former Ryan Dorsey is recovering from the reality of raising his 4-year-old son without the late "Glee" actress.

In the new issue of People magazine, a source close to the family revealed that Dorsey, 36, "has barely" slept while mourning her death.

"Ryan can't imagine raising Josey without Naya," the source told the media. "It is the most devastating situation."

THE STAR OF & # 39; GLEE & # 39; NAYA RIVERA DEAD AT 33 YEARS OF ACCIDENTAL FAILURES, AUTOPSY CONFIRMS

Dorsey was photographed with the couple's son in her arms just hours after he was safely rescued from Piru Lake, where Rivera accidentally drowned last week.

"It is just a nightmare," continued the source of the tragedy. "Although (Dorsey) was not with Naya, she is Josey's mother. Josey needs her mother."

The Ventura County medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday that Rivera's cause of death was drowning, following the completion of an autopsy report. The form of death appears as an accident. She was 33 years old.

According to the medical examiner's office, "There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol have played a role" in Rivera's death, "but the samples will be sent for toxicology testing."

UNDERWATER RELEASE AUTHORITIES PIE DE LAGO WHERE NAYA RIVERA WAS MISSING, CALLING CONDITIONS & # 39; VERY DIFFICULT

Rivera was the subject of a massive search effort led by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office that lasted five days after he rented a pontoon with Josey and went missing.

The boy was found safe on the boat three hours later by another navigator, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey told investigators that his mother helped him get back on board the ship. Then he looked back and saw her disappear into the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorsey and Rivera were married for almost four years before finalizing their divorce in June 2018. She wrote in her memoirs that her son was "my greatest success, and I will never do better than him."