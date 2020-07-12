Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera, father swimming lake while search continues

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and his father waded through the same waters where he was supposed to have drowned as the search for the missing actress continued, according to reports.

Dorsey and Rivera's father, George, looked excited when they entered the water fully clothed on Saturday on the fourth day of the search at Lake Piru, which is about 56 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported.

In one image, Dorsey and her former father-in-law hugged each other before diving into the water with other family members to pay tribute to the missing star "Glee," The Sun reported.

Rivera, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday. Her 4-year-old son, Josey, was discovered alone on his rented pontoon.

Rivera's son is from his marriage to Dorsey, whom he divorced in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

The boy told authorities that they had gone swimming in the lake together, but that she never jumped on the boat again.

Divers, helicopters, drones, and corpse dogs have been trying to locate Rivera, but authorities said visibility on the lake has been poor.

"Our goal is to close the family," said Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Marta Bugarin told reporters. "It is a traumatic time for them. They are obviously devastated."

With posts