Former stars of the & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; franchise they react to the cast of Matt James: 'I can't contain my emotion'

The "Bachelor" franchise made history with the announcement of its first black male lead.

Dating show ABC announced Friday that 28-year-old Matt James will be the star of the show's upcoming 25th season. The decision comes amid an overwhelming backlash that the franchise has received from its former contestants in recent weeks over its lack of diversity for years.

Several stars of the "Bachelor" franchise came out on social media to congratulate James.

& # 39; BACHELOR & # 39; NAMES HIS FIRST BLACK LEAD

"Congratulations to Matt James. I am happy to see that a black man was chosen after 18 years and 40 seasons. I think it is a step in the right direction," wrote Rachel Lindsay on Twitter.

The lawyer was the first black female lead in franchise history when she was named single for season 13.

Lindsay said in "Good morning america" on Friday she also wants a more diverse team too.

"I want color producers," explained Lindsay. "I would like them to choose actors who are interested in coming out of their race and not just get their first experience on national television for the first time. I need recognition of that."

ANTIGUA & # 39; BACHELORETTE & # 39; RACHEL LINDSAY SAYS HE WILL LEAVE THE FRANCHISE UNLESS THE DIVERSITY ISSUES ARE SOLVED

Presenter Chris Harrison wrote, "Congratulations Matt James! Our Bachelor family is delighted to begin this journey with our new Bachelor! We can and will do better to portray various love stories that reflect the world around us. This is just the Start. "

"I just woke up and saw incredible progress!" commented the former leader of "Bachelor" Nick Viall.

"Congratulations @ mattjames919. Very happy for you and @bachelorabc! Enjoy the ride, just get it right the first time. It's easier that way," wrote former "Bachelor" leader Peter Weber, who appeared in season 24. .

& # 39; BACHELOR & # 39; & # 39; BACHELORETTE & # 39; COUPLE FRANCHISES THAT ARE STILL TOGETHER

Former contestant Jason Tartick He said, "This is fan-f * cking-tastic … congratulations Matt!"

"Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown wrote: "Matt James is the Bachelor. I cannot contain my enthusiasm for this incredible story of human creation as the first Black Bachelor, God be Glory!

Tyler Cameron, James' best friend and finalist on the season for Hannah Brown, wrote: "Congratulations to my brother @ mattjames919 for being named Single. This is all a testament to who you are as a person. Now the world can see the person who you are and the heart you have. You can change the world. Proud of you and so excited for you. Not excited for someone to take my place as your snuggled friend. "

James appeared on "Good Morning America" ​​for the announcement, in addition to the program that confirms the news on his official social media accounts.

"It's official … your next Bachelor is @ mattjames919!" the show tweeted.

James is reportedly a real estate broker and entrepreneur. He was previously set to be a contestant on Clare Crawley's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" before the coronavirus pandemic postponed production.

"It is an honor," James said of being the next "Bachelor" star. "I'm just going to lean on myself and how my mother raised me and, hopefully, when people invite me into their homes on Monday night, they will see that I am not much different from them and they will see those various love stories are beautiful."

DATE, REALITY SHOW PRODUCTIONS THAT FACE & # 39; MAIN REVIEW & # 39; BETWEEN PANDEMIC, EXPERT SAYS

Its season is slated to air in 2021.

"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given time to meet Matt and we all agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor, "ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action on diversity issues. in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and look forward to embarking on this journey with him. "

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.