Former Trump adviser John Bolton's impending book sparks angry reaction from President Trump

President Trump has threatened authors and publishers previously, but this time the stakes are higher, with John Bolton about to publish a damning account of his time inside the Trump White House, and Trump decided to stop him.
From the First Amendment perspective, it will be a much bigger problem if the book doesn't come out. American politicians cannot veto unflattering tomes, everyone knows that. But for Trump, the First Amendment is always about putting his own interests "first." Therefore, you can still try to block the launch of the book.
Trump did not compromise when asked about the possibility of a lawsuit: He said "they are in court, or soon they will be in court" over the book. This is an "I'll believe it when I see it" situation, given the Trump team's history of threatening to sue but not go ahead.
Contents
Shocking statements by Trump
With my notes in parentheses:
"Someone said they went out and wrote a book." (The book was announced to the world months ago and is already a best seller based on pre-order sales.) "If he wrote a book" (he did) "I can't imagine he can" (he did) "because it is highly classified information." (That is in dispute, see below.) "Even the conversations with me are highly classified …" I will consider each conversation with me as highly classified president "(What?!)
Bill Barr's argument
Both Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr seemed awkward when asked about this topic during a WH event. When Trump invited Barr to comment, the GA said figures like Bolton "have to go through an authorization process" re: classified information and "we don't believe Bolton has gone through that process, hasn't completed that process, and so so much is in violation of that agreement. " Bolton's camp disputes that from top to bottom. Just look at the timeline – the book was delayed for months due to the review process.
Previous restriction !?
Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia U, said this on Monday: "For good reason, US courts seldom issue pre-restrictions against the publication of matters of public interest. The previous restrictions silence speech before to occur and is almost always too broad. The government's request in this case is particularly disturbing in the context of credible reports that the White House's real concern here is not to safeguard national security secrets but to suppress criticism of the President. It is highly doubtful that the government can meet the exceptionally high standard that must be met to justify a court order against publication. "
There are also practical factors. Copies of "The Room It Happened" have already been printed and shipped to distribution sites. ABC News reporters have already read the book, as Martha Raddatz sat down with Bolton on Monday for an interview that will air Sunday night during primetime. Other reporters are likely to get the book in the coming days. So if the Trump admin or Trump campaign tries to sue to block the book's release, the lawsuit would become moot …
What does Trump fear about this book?
Well, according to the book's summary, "Trump-like transgressions in Ukraine existed across the range of his foreign policy, and Bolton documents exactly what he and others in the Administration were trying to raise alarms about they".
Incidentally, the Attorney General is wrong about this:
On Monday, Barr told reporters, "This is unprecedented, really. I don't know of any books that have been published that fast, while officials are still in government and these are current events …
That is completely false. Leon Panetta, Hillary Clinton, and Bob Gates published books on current national security issues after leaving the Obama administration, and their accounts were not entirely flattering, although their books were published while Obama was still in office. And during the Bush administration, former White House press secretary Scott McClellan wrote an unflattering book when Bush was still in office.
Simon and Schuster in the spotlight
Bolton's book is one of several editorial titles related to Trump …