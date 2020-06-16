Former Trump adviser John Bolton's impending book sparks angry reaction from President Trump







President Trump has threatened authors and publishers previously, but this time the stakes are higher, with John Bolton about to publish a damning account of his time inside the Trump White House, and Trump decided to stop him.

Trump made several erroneous statements Monday that showed how angry he is at "The Room Where It Happened," which comes out in a week. "If he wrote a book, and the book comes out, he is breaking the law," said Trump. "I think he would have criminal problems. I hope so."

From the First Amendment perspective, it will be a much bigger problem if the book doesn't come out. American politicians cannot veto unflattering tomes, everyone knows that. But for Trump, the First Amendment is always about putting his own interests "first." Therefore, you can still try to block the launch of the book.

Trump did not compromise when asked about the possibility of a lawsuit: He said "they are in court, or soon they will be in court" over the book. This is an "I'll believe it when I see it" situation, given the Trump team's history of threatening to sue but not go ahead.