Former Trump economist admits the White House was warned of a possible pandemic disaster in September

Earlier, President Trump insisted that no one could have prevented or prevented the coronavirus outbreak, but Harlow said Friday that Philipson's 41-page report was presented to senior White House officials in September last year.

"You told the highest levels of the White House last year that this could happen," he said.

Philipson acknowledged that the report was submitted to President Trump or his top officials. "The White House is fully aware of what CEA publishes," he said.

Philipson noted that it is not uncommon for White House officials to disagree on what course of action the President should take on certain issues. During the first nine months of Philipson's tenure as CEA president, he said the council was "extremely successful" in making Trump follow his advice.

"This is like … [a] one in 100 years of life-long events, and many administrations in the past ignored that," Philipson said. "There were very few times that I left the Oval [Office] when we were not on the winning side. Obviously, that was not very popular with all sides and that led to a lot of exclusion and even threats to fire me."

Philipson said the contentious process forced him to leave the administration approximately two months before he was scheduled to return to the University of Chicago.

"I was very upset with the process and it was time to go anyway," he said.