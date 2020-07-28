Former UCLA soccer coach Jorge Salcedo pleads guilty in college admission scandal

Salcedo received $ 200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students to the UCLA soccer program, according to federal prosecutors.
The government recommends a sentence at the lower end of the guidelines, one year of supervised release, and a $ 200,000 fine.
Susan Winkler, one of Salcedo's attorneys, declined to comment on Monday night.
The former coach's statement is the latest in the vast scheme that caught 50 defendants, including celebrities, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. The scam involved payments from parents for their children to be admitted to the university of their choice.
Salcedo agreed with the scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer and others in 2016 to help a woman enter UCLA as an "alleged female soccer recruit," according to the United States Attorney's Office. He got $ 100,000 from Singer's $ 250,000 payment on the deal.
In 2018, Salcedo helped the son of another of Singer's clients become part of the UCLA men's soccer team, despite the son's failure to play the game competitively, according to the statement.
The "son was admitted to UCLA as a student athlete on the men's soccer team on a 25% scholarship," according to the statement. In exchange, Salcedo accepted a $ 100,000 bribe from Singer, who had been paid $ 400,000 "by the boy's parents.
Salcedo also agreed to recruit a third student, according to the statement.
Singer and the students' parents pleaded guilty, prosecutors said.