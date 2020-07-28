Former UCLA soccer coach Jorge Salcedo pleads guilty in college admission scandal





Salcedo, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit organized crime, but United States District Court judge Indira Talwani deferred acceptance of the statement until Salcedo's sentencing on November 24, according to a statement from the office.

Salcedo received $ 200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students to the UCLA soccer program, according to federal prosecutors.

The government recommends a sentence at the lower end of the guidelines, one year of supervised release, and a $ 200,000 fine.

Susan Winkler, one of Salcedo's attorneys, declined to comment on Monday night.