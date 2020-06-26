Former US Attorney: Flynn's case was & # 39; manipulated & # 39; at the highest levels of the Obama administrator to chase Trump

The rights of former national security adviser Michael Flynn were violated and he should consider a lawsuit against the Justice Department and former Obama administration officials, former US Attorney Brett Tolman said Friday in "Fox & Friends."

"That is why there is an action called the Bivens action. It is going after a federal investigator who violates someone's constitutional rights. It is specific to that occasion and I hope he is looking at it closely," said Tolman, an attorney who served as a federal prosecutor in Utah from 2006 to 2009.

Flynn's attorneys said this week that newly discovered notes by former FBI official Peter Strzok indicate that then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to downplay Flynn's calls during the presidential transition with the Russian ambassador as "legitimate" during a meeting. where then-President Barack Obama and then- Vice President Joe Biden also weighed in.

The handwritten notes, allegedly written by Strzok, were sent by Flynn's legal team on Wednesday as part of their court case, after US Attorney Michael Sherwin and the United States District Court for the District of Columbia share them with your lawyers.

On Wednesday, after a federal appeals court ordered Flynn's case dismissed, Powell filed the notes and claimed they produced "more impressive and exculpatory evidence" that Flynn previously withheld. Tolman agreed, saying that he targets the highest levels of the FBI, including former Director James Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe.

"That should concern everyone who still somehow found a way to manipulate a case and present it when they considered their underlying action to be legitimate," Tolman said, explaining that McCabe "saved the case from being dismissed."

"Why is he doing it? Because there is an absolute effort, call it collusion, conspiracy, whatever that means, that we now know is going as high as the vice president and the president. Not just withholding information about the investigation" for the president incoming, but to go after the incoming president through his incoming national security adviser in an investigation that had no basis, "he argued.

"So they continued to process him. Because they were doing everything possible to prevent Donald Trump from entering the Oval Office."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.