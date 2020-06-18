Former US football coach Eric Wynalda was fired from the USL job

LAS VEGAS – Former US soccer star Eric Wynalda was fired Wednesday as head coach of the Las Vegas Lights of the USL League Championship.

Wynalda, 51, was hired in October 2018 before the team's second season in the second-tier league. The team made the announcement on Twitter.

Las Vegas finished 13th out of 18 teams with the Western Conference, with 11 wins, 15 losses and eight draws.

He opened this season with a 1-1 draw in San Diego, playing his first game and coached by former American star Landon Donovan. Wynalda's American record of 34 international goals was broken by Donovan, who is tied with Clint Dempsey for the mark with 57.

That was the only game this year for Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused the league to stop playing.