Former US gymnastics coach arrested for sex crimes with minor

A former U.S. gymnastics coach has been arrested on multiple charges of lust with a minor, according to Las Vegas police.

Terry Gray, 52, was arrested Friday by sex crime detectives, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Gray trained in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015 and was suspended by USA Gymnastics in 2019, the department said.

She trained on the national women's team and at gyms in Southern California and Ohio, according to the Orange County Register. The newspaper said he was suspended from gymnastics for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Gray was charged with 14 charges in Las Vegas stemming from alleged incidents at Brown’s Gymnastics in Las Vegas, according to the report. The facility has produced the best gymnasts. There are at least three alleged victims, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the case.

Gray had once worked with Olympic team coach Mary Lee Tracy at Cincinnati Gymnastics, where he coached Alyssa Beckerman, a substitute for the 2000 Olympic team, according to the newspaper.

Las Vegas police urged anyone who has been one of Gray's victims to call the department at 702-828-3421.