Former US gymnastics coach arrested in Las Vegas on multiple charges of lust with a minor: police

A former U.S. gymnastics coach was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with multiple counts of lust with a minor, authorities said.

Terry Gray, 52, was arrested Friday by sex crime detectives, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. He had been suspended from gymnastics in 2019

Gray trained gymnastics in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015. He also trained at prestigious gyms in Southern California and Ohio, according to the Orange County Register.

The United States Center for SafeSport suspended Gray from the sport for two years in October 2019 for sexual misconduct with a minor after an investigation of more than a year, the Orange County Registry reported. He continued training young gymnasts in Temecula, California, until the investigation was completed.

Gray's arrest Friday comes from alleged incidents at Brown’s Gymnastics in Las Vegas, which has produced the best gymnasts, the newspaper reported. There are at least three alleged victims, a person familiar with the case told the newspaper.

Anyone who has been a victim of Gray or who has information about his crimes should contact the department's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.