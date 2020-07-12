Former US gymnastics coach is arrested and faces 14 charges of lust with a minor

Terry Gray, 52, was a coach at a city gym from 2009 to 2015, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Court records show that the alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013. CNN contacted her attorney.

Gray also trained at gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple reports. None of these current charges are related to those gyms.

In October 2019, he was suspended by USA Gymnastics for two years, according to the USA Gymnastics website. CNN is communicating with USA Gymnastics and the US Center for SafeSport, the agency that has jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor for USA Gymnastics.