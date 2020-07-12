Former US gymnastics coach is arrested and faces 14 charges of lust with a minor

Terry Gray, 52, was a coach at a city gym from 2009 to 2015, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Court records show that the alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013. CNN contacted her attorney.
Gray also trained at gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple reports. None of these current charges are related to those gyms.
In October 2019, he was suspended by USA Gymnastics for two years, according to the USA Gymnastics website. CNN is communicating with USA Gymnastics and the US Center for SafeSport, the agency that has jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor for USA Gymnastics.
During a Congressional hearing in July 2018, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal asked then-USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry about Gray. At the time, he was the subject of a report from the Orange County Registry showing that he was still training at a club in Southern California after he was suspended by USA Gymnastics while under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
The report indicated that the owner of the gym was unaware of its suspension. However, Perry said during the hearing that they had sent an email and a first-class email to the gym about it.
An arrest warrant was issued on July 8, and Gray was arrested two days later, according to court records. Jail records show that he is being held without bond and his first court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Police are seeking additional victims and are asking anyone with information about their crimes to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.