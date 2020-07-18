Former Washington D.J. Swearinger calls Jay Gruden over an alleged text message: "Everyone must be exposed"

Former Washington D.J. Swearinger spoke on Friday about his experience while playing for his old team, saying "everyone must be exposed."

Swearinger, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints, shared a screenshot on social media of an aggressive conversation he says he had with former head coach Jay Gruden after a loss by the New York Giants in 2018.

"Do you want to play? Let's play …" said a text, supposedly from Gruden.

"When [sic] face to face, man to man tomorrow or tonight, if you like," Swearinger replied. "And what do you mean by wanting to play?"

Gruden agreed to meet, to which Swearinger replied, "We will let the cooler heads prevail tomorrow at 10 am."

Swearinger said the confrontation erupted after someone incorrectly informed Gruden that security had spoken ill of his coach in an interview after the 40-16 loss to the Giants.

"… when he saw the interview he realized that this person was lying and he really agreed with everything I said," Swearinger wrote in the post.

"So as a player, how would you look like your coach for the rest of the season?" How can you motivate yourself to play for a boy who talks to you less than a man? Being the man I am, I couldn't be myself after this and that's what led me to my last interview where I said some things that were true but were not on the right stage or platform. "

Problems for Washington began when the team faced mounting pressure to withdraw the Redskins' name and logo because of the negative connotations associated with the symbol. Shortly after majority owner Dan Snyder announced the name change, an explosive report by the Washington Post was released detailing various sexual harassment allegations made by 15 former employees against the organization.

"I was going to give the [Gruden] man a pass, but after what's going on with that organization with women! Everyone needs to be exposed. I have a daughter to raise! Swearinger added.