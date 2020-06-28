Former Washington Redskins coach Joe Bugel dies at 80

Bugel trained for 32 NFL seasons during his career and is known for being the architect of the "Hogs" offensive line, which led the Redskins to three Super Bowl victories.
The team said he was "considered one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history."
"Joe was a bigger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was second to none," he said.
Synder said he had shared a special bond with Bugel: "He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of soccer, but also gave me a perspective on what is really important in life. I absolutely adored him and we will miss him very much. "
Impact throughout the league
Former Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs described Bugel's "incredible passion" for soccer.
"He came to work every day with great enthusiasm and his players greatly respected him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason why we were so successful."
"Bugel was a big part of that and his impact was felt not only by the Redskins teams, but also throughout the League," Gibbs said in the Redskins' statement.
Bugel trained with Gibbs from 1981 to 1989 when he was hired by the then Phoenix Cardinals as head coach in 1990, according to the statement. After four seasons, he joined the Oakland Raiders and then the San Diego Chargers, returning to the Redskins from 2004 until his retirement after the 2009 season.
According to the Redskins, Bugel came from Pittsburgh, where he had been a soccer star at Munhall High School. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (Western Chapter) in 2005.
He and his wife Brenda had three daughters: Angie, Jennifer, and Holly.