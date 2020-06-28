Former Washington Redskins coach Joe Bugel dies at 80







Bugel trained for 32 NFL seasons during his career and is known for being the architect of the "Hogs" offensive line, which led the Redskins to three Super Bowl victories.

The team said he was "considered one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history."

"Joe was a bigger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was second to none," he said.