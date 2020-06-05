Former White House chief of staff John Kelly: & # 39; I agree & # 39; with Jim Mattis about Donald Trump

"I agree with him," Kelly told Anthony Scaramucci, former director of communications for the White House.

"There is a concern, I think it is a big concern, that partisanship has gotten out of control, the tribal has gotten out of control," Kelly said. "He is a man, Jim Mattis, and that he does so tells you where he is in relation to his concern for our country."

Kelly's comments come after Mattis, who has wide support among Senate Republicans for his long military service in the country, argued this week that Trump "It does not even pretend to try" to unite the country and instead engages in a "deliberate effort" to divide the country, while lacking "mature leadership."

Timely remarks by two of Trump's former top officials follow more than a week of protests across the country calling for justice for Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by a white police officer in Minneapolis.