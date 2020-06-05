Former White House chief of staff John Kelly: & # 39; I agree & # 39; with Jim Mattis about Donald Trump

"I agree with him," Kelly told Anthony Scaramucci, former director of communications for the White House.
"There is a concern, I think it is a big concern, that partisanship has gotten out of control, the tribal has gotten out of control," Kelly said. "He is a man, Jim Mattis, and that he does so tells you where he is in relation to his concern for our country."
Timely remarks by two of Trump's former top officials follow more than a week of protests across the country calling for justice for Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Earlier this week, Mattis criticized Trump's decision to hold a photo shoot Monday at a church near the White House, saying troops were ordered to "violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens" who were protesting but were withdrawn. by the police forcefully to make way for the President's visit.
On Friday, Kelly told Scaramucci that it is important to focus on the character of the officials when the public makes the decision on who to choose.
"I think we need to take a closer look at who we choose," Kelly said Friday. "I think we should look at the people who are running for office and go through the filter: what is their character like? What is their ethics?"
Kelly also clarified that the president did not fire Mattis as defense secretary.
Mattis's comments were a significant moment for a man who has been silent since leaving the administration. The retired Navy general had been pressured many times to comment on Trump, troop policies, the Pentagon, and other current events, and had always declined because he did not want to get involved and be a mixed voice for the troops. Instead, Mattis always insisted that he had said everything he wanted to say in his resignation letter.