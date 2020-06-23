Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun arrested in Germany





Munich prosecutors confirmed that Braun, the former CEO of Wirecard, was arrested on suspicion of having inflated the balance sheet and sales of the digital payments company through bogus transactions to make him more attractive to investors and customers. Prosecutors said Braun may have acted cooperatively with other perpetrators.

Braun will be released Tuesday on bail of 5 million euros ($ 5.7 million), prosecutors said.

Wire card ( WCAGY ) acknowledged on Monday that € 1.9 billion ($ 2.1 billion) Cash included in the financial statements, or about a quarter of its assets, probably never existed in the first place. The company withdrew its preliminary results for 2019, the first quarter of 2020 and its profit forecast for 2020.

The scandal erupted last week when Wirecard said its auditor, EY, was unable to locate the funds in trust accounts and refused to sign the company's financial results. The aftermath is raising questions about how the company's regulators and auditors might have overlooked accounting irregularities that are already making comparisons to Enron, the American energy giant that filed for bankruptcy in 2001.