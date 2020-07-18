Former world skating junior champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at age 20

SYDNEY – The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the death of Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, former world junior tag team champion, in Moscow.

The cause of death for 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya on Friday has not yet been revealed.

He was born in Russia, but in 2016 he obtained Australian citizenship and competed for his adopted country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with his skating partner Harley Windsor.

The couple won the 2017 junior world title. Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after suffering various injuries.

Windsor, Australia's first indigenous athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics, said he was "devastated" by the news of Alexandrovskaya's death.

"The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always keep close to my heart," he said in an Instagram post.

Ian Chesterman, chief of mission for the Australian team in Pyeongchang, said the news was a terrible blow to all those who knew the skater.

"It is enormously sad to lose Katia, who was a vibrant and talented person and an amazing athlete," said Chesterman. “She was quiet and humble in her own way, but incredibly determined to be the best she could be. Life since the Games has not been easy for her and this is another timely reminder of how fragile life is. "

It is the second death of an Australian Winter Olympian in 10 days. Twice world snowboard champion and three times Olympian Alex Pullin drowned while spearfishing on July 8 in the Gold Coast, north of Brisbane.

"Katia's death is another blow to our winter sports community that is still recovering from our loss of" Chumpy "Pullin," said Chesterman.

Geoff Lipshut, executive director of the Australian Winter Olympic Institute, said Alexandrovskaya has a special place in the country's sports history.

"Katia and Harley were Australia's first world figure skating champions," said Lipshut. “She came to Australia to fulfill her sports dreams.

"Today's news is very sad, my thoughts are with the Katia family in Russia, Harley and the skating community in Australia. I will remember Katia as a young woman of great talent and remarkable potential ”.