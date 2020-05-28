Former WWE team makes debut on AEW | Newsdio

They are back. Since its inception, the AEW roster has grown rapidly and they have compiled an impressive collection of talents. That number grew tonight, with the signing of one of the most popular and speculated tag teams on the current professional wrestling scene.

In tonight's edition of Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, made their AEW debut. Known as "FTR", the duo came to the aid of the Young Bucks when they were under attack by The Butcher and The Blade. However, FTR refused to shake hands with The Bucks once the segment ended.

See what FTR is capable of:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9eWR3YASNw (/ embed)

Editor's opinion:

I think we all knew this was going to happen. Now that it's here, we can really get excited about how they'll be used in AEW. The Revival has always been technically solid, but never had a hack that worked for them in WWE. Now they can focus on having amazing matches with some very talented fighters and letting their work speak for itself. I love this signature!

