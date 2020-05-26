Formula E driver expresses regret for hiring a player to compete for him in a charity sports race

Formula E driver Daniel Abt has hired a professional player to compete on his behalf in an esports race, and must pay £ 8,900 to charities for cheating (via BBC Sport).

Lorenz Horzing, the player who pretended to be Abt, finished third in the last race in the Formula E Challenge Race at Home. Former F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne suspected Abt was not behind the wheel (metaphorically speaking) when he did not turn on his video. during the race. Sure enough, Abt was not playing at all, and the driver was disqualified from the race, asked to pay £ 8,900 to the charity, and all of his points were removed from the series.

"I didn't take it as seriously as I should," he said in an apology. "I especially regret this because I know how much work has been dedicated to this project by the Formula E organization. I am aware that my offense has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never malicious."