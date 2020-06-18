Forrest Fenn shares the first photos of his discovered treasure

Well, this week Fenn tried to rest some of them by revealing the first photos of the discovered treasure.
One photo shows Fenn sorting out the bronze chest filled with gold, jewelry, and other artifacts believed to total more than $ 1 million. "Taking objects out of the chest. It's darker than it was ten years ago when I left it on the ground and walked away," Fenn wrote in the caption.
Another photo shows the treasure "not long after it was discovered," according to Fenn.
And a third image shows a photo of him wearing a silver bracelet that has been tarnished in black.
"Photo of the chest taken shortly after it was discovered," Fenn wrote in the caption.
Forrest Fenn / Dal Neitzel
Fenn announced that the decade-long treasure hunt had ended on June 6, after a man from the "east" discovered it.
"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn wrote on his website at the time. "I don't know the person who found him, but the poem in my book took him to the right place."
Forrest Fenn / Dal Neitzel
Fenn reiterated in Tuesday's post that the search engine wanted to remain anonymous. While some were skeptical, most of the comments below the images congratulated the search engine and thanked Fenn for the experience.
"I sincerely thank Forrest for their wild and wonderful adventure that gave me new places to explore, tranquility, joy, wonder and challenge like no other," one person commented.