Forrest Fenn shares the first photos of his discovered treasure

(CNN) – As soon as Forrest Fenn announced that his treasure was found earlier this month, rumors arose as to whether it had actually been found or whether the treasure hunt had been a hoax all along.

Well, this week Fenn tried to rest some of them by revealing the first photos of the discovered treasure.

On Tuesday, the 89-year-old art and antiques collector posted three treasure photos on dalneitzel.com, a fan blog dedicated to the treasure hunt that Fenn sparked 10 years ago after he published clues in his autobiography "The Thrill of the Pursuit. "

One photo shows Fenn sorting out the bronze chest filled with gold, jewelry, and other artifacts believed to total more than $ 1 million. "Taking objects out of the chest. It's darker than it was ten years ago when I left it on the ground and walked away," Fenn wrote in the caption.

Another photo shows the treasure "not long after it was discovered," according to Fenn.

And a third image shows a photo of him wearing a silver bracelet that has been tarnished in black.

"Photo of the chest taken shortly after it was discovered," Fenn wrote in the caption. Forrest Fenn / Dal Neitzel

Fenn announced that the decade-long treasure hunt had ended on June 6, after a man from the "east" discovered it.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn wrote on his website at the time. "I don't know the person who found him, but the poem in my book took him to the right place."

Fenn with a silver bracelet, which has been tarnished in black. Forrest Fenn / Dal Neitzel

According to the new Mexican from Santa Fe, Fenn estimated that up to 350,000 people from all over the world went to look for the treasure. Some quit their jobs to dedicate their lives fully to hunting and some even died.

Fenn reiterated in Tuesday's post that the search engine wanted to remain anonymous. While some were skeptical, most of the comments below the images congratulated the search engine and thanked Fenn for the experience.

"I sincerely thank Forrest for their wild and wonderful adventure that gave me new places to explore, tranquility, joy, wonder and challenge like no other," one person commented.