Fort Hood: third soldier found dead near Texas base in last month

Private Mehjor Morta, 26, is the third Fort Hood soldier to be found dead in the past month and at least the seventh since the start of 2020, according to previous CNN reports.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating Morta's cause of death.

"We are in a place where we do not have any information to disclose at this time. The investigation is ongoing," Bell County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Reinhard told CNN on Wednesday.

Morta joined the army in September 2019 as a mechanic for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in May 2020, according to army officials. As a decorated soldier, Morta received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

"The Black Knight family [the nickname for Morta's army unit] is truly heartbroken over the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," Lt. Col. Neil said. Armstrong. , commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. regiment "My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Soldier Morta was a great soldier and every member of our formation feels this loss."

Seven Fort Hood soldier deaths in 2020

Several other recruited Fort Hood soldiers have died near the Army base this year, according to Fort Hood reports.

In March, Spc. 20 years. Shelby Tyler Jones, who had been deployed to Iraq in 2018, died of an apparent gunshot wound in Killeen, Fort Hood officials said. That same month, Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer, 29, was found insensitive in his home at the post and later died, though Fort Hood officials said no foul play was suspected.

Also in March, 23 years Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz was found dead with two other people, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides, CNN affiliate KXXV reported.

In May, Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosencrans, 27, was found dead in Harker Heights, Texas, Fort Hood officials said, and local police are investigating his death as a murder.