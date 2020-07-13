Fort Lauderdale homeless people housed in motels during pandemic refusing to leave as state coronavirus increases

Some homeless people in Fort Lauderdale who have been living in motels for three months as part of citywide efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus reportedly refuse to leave if the state cannot obtain the funds to extend the program that kept them away. streets.

Fort Lauderdale began distributing motel vouchers in late April to house homeless people during the pandemic.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said Sunday that funds to maintain the coupon program have been exhausted, South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. A city memo said that the more than 60 people at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on State Road 84 in Dania Beach must vacate their rooms by 11 a.m. on Monday.

By Sunday night, Trantalis told the newspaper that city manager Chris Lagerbloom was able to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis's office, which he reportedly agreed to give Rodeway Inn and Suites funding sometime this week to keeping homeless guests in motel rooms as cases at the state peak at all-time highs.

"The governor wants to avoid this crisis as much as we do," Trantalis said. "We are going to pay for these rooms and we have a good relationship with these motels."

Alexis Butler, an organizer for Fort Lauderdale's Food Not Bombs, which delivers meals every week in Stranahan Park, said she is skeptical that state funds arrive on time to prevent evictions.

"A good portion of the homeless may refuse to leave, and we will help in any way they want to proceed," Butler said Sunday night. "They keep saying they have funds, but nothing happens."

"We have four pregnant women, one blind person and someone with stage 2 cancer," he continued. “A man became so stressed out today that he had to leave that he had a stroke and was taken to the hospital. We don't know its current state. "

Florida on Monday recorded more than 12,600 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour period, just a day after its peak of 15,000 cases on Sunday set a new daily record for any state since the pandemic began.

Overall, Florida has recorded at least 282,435 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with at least 4,277 deaths as of Monday, according to the state health department. More than 2.6 million people have been evaluated.

Fort Lauderdale initially planned to use $ 500,000 in federal grants to pay for the first set of rooms for 60 days.

In May, Fort Lauderdale asked Broward County if other cities would help pay the bill for rooms, meals, and case management workers who oversee the hotel's voucher program. In addition to the Dania Beach motel, Trantalis has also moved to house more than 100 homeless people at an Extended Stay America motel within the Fort Lauderdale city limits, Sun-Sentinel reported.