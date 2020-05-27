Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find Agency hatches

Epic games



Episode 2 season 2, which started on February 20, is coming to an end to make way for season 3 starting June 4. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emoticons, and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $ 9.50.

Unlocking content requires players to earn experience points, the most of which you can earn by tackling the weekly challenges. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the Gold Armored Midas for those who reach level 100. Players will have until the end of the season to unlock everything.

Season 2 also saw the inclusion of the Marvel hero Deadpool, who breaks the fourth wall. His outfit is unlockable by completing Deadpool's special weekly challenges.

Storm the Agency's Challenges

Swim more than 5 hatches in the Agency

In the waterway that surrounds the Agency, there are five hatches just below the surface of the water. For this challenge, simply nothing about all five. See the image below to see what the hatches look like from above.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Land in the Agency.

Survive 10 storm circles.

Open a faction locked chest in three different spy bases.

Eliminate a Henchman in three different safe houses.

Deadpool challenges

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in Season 2. There are a number of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock Deadpool's outfit. The first task is to find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent on the right.

This will take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Players can read their meta letter to Epic saying how they could design a better battle bus.

All that remains is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This will complete the first challenge of the week. The second has players jumping off the battle bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the game. Those two challenges will complete the challenges of week 1.

The challenges of week 2 are over. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just stay tuned.

The second challenge for the week is for players to search for the favorite food of the Marvel hero, the chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found on the various screens in the lobby.

For week 3, Deadpool needs a toilet plunger.

All you need to do is go to the TNTina room by clicking on the Agents option from the main lobby. Look it up on the wall.

The second challenge for the week is to destroy a bathroom. This is fairly easy to do. Simply enter a bathroom in any building on the map and destroy the porcelain throne.

Week 4 has two new challenges for Deadpool. The first is to look for his katanas, which are easy to find. Just go back to your "office" and you will be off the wall.

The next challenge is also quick and easy. All that is needed is to damage the structure of an opponent, which should be done anyway during a match.

Week 5 adds two more Deadpool challenges for players to complete to get the Deadpool look.

The first task is to find the Deadpool stuffed unicorn. Visit Meowscles to find the toy.

The second challenge is to visit red, yellow, green, blue and purple bridges. You can find them all over the island.

Week 6 has players looking for Deadpool's big black marker first. This can be found in Brutus's room on the desk.

The next challenge is to deface three Ghost or Shadow posters. For this, players must equip any Spray and find a poster. They are scattered throughout the island and are not difficult to find. The reward for completing this week's challenges is the Deadpool Wrap.

It's week 7 and Deadpool is finally here.

The first challenge for the week has players looking for Deadpool pistols. One can be found in the main center, while the other is in Meowscles' room. Look for these first before heading out for a game.

The second task is to enter a phone booth or a potty. There are quite a few of them around, but one that is easy to get to is the phone booth on the yacht. Once done, that's it, you have the Deadpool mask.

For Week 8 challenges, players can get their hands on the nameless Deadpool mask.

The first of the week's two challenges has players in search of Deadpool's floating pool. You find it by checking Skye's room from the lobby.

For the second challenge, head to the yacht and dance fast to complete the challenge and get the Deadpool mask unmasked.

Week 9 has two more challenges for players to get their hands on a new style for the Deadpool mask. This time, it's the X-Force variant, which replaces the standard red and black colors with a new black and white look that the character wore during his time as a member of the mutant superhero team.

The first challenge for the week is to find Deadpool shorts.

Head to the Midas room from the game lobby to find the shorts out there.

The second challenge is to say hello to Deadpool's pants. You can find them hanging from a pole on a roof at Sweaty Sands. Come closer and greet them to unlock the X-Force style.

Fortnite It is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.