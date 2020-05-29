Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been delayed again

Fortnite Fans eager to sink their teeth into a new season of content next week will have to wait a bit longer than expected.

Earlier today, Epic Games confirmed that the third season of Battle Royale since the transition to Chapter 2 will now arrive a week later than previously announced on June 4. There's not much extra time in this case, so while Season 2 has already passed its welcome by two months, it wouldn't surprise us at all if lifelong fans have grown weary of the content drought and taken a break. in the interim.

After all, the current Secret Agent issue had originally been planned to leave Apollo Island in April, so it stands to reason that the Battle Bus didn't fill up as fast as usual. However, not all is bad news. In an attempt to soften the blow of Season 3's long delay, Epic confirms that a new unique event, the Device, is slated to begin next weekend.

You'll be able to see for yourself starting June 6, though spaces are apparently limited, so be sure to show up 30 minutes early to secure a spot for the mysterious occasion.

As for those who are still steadily progressing through the existing Battle Pass, you now have an additional seven days to complete everything in time for change, and that includes everything to do with Marvel's Deadpool. If you haven't unlocked the iconic mutant costume in-game yet, we've put together a practical guide to help you steer you in the right direction here.

Assuming there are no more delays, Fortnite Episode 2 Season 3 begins June 11.