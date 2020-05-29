Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is delayed a week

Epic Games has announced a delay in the planned start date of Fortnite Chapter Two Season 3, stating that it will now start a week later than planned on June 11.

Only a bum "to get it all done" has been cited as the reason for the delay, but the official post announcing the delay on the Fortnite blog says a special event called & # 39; The Device & # 39; it will now take place on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. ET (approximately 7 p.m. BST) with players advised to appear thirty minutes early.

Naturally, developers maintain exactly what & # 39; The Device & # 39; It's a secret, but since previous events in the game have included sucking the entire game into a black hole and a Travis Scott gig, it'll probably be worth watching if you're a Fortnite fan.

